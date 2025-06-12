Windsor Man Facing Charges From Somerville Vehicle Fire

A 27-year-old Windsor man was arrested in connection with a vehicle fire that took place in Somerville earlier this month.

Investigators with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Ben Alan Manley on Wednesday, June 11, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Manley was charged with arson, aggravated criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of property stemming from an incident in Somerville on June 2.

Investigators received a report of a vehicle fire on a private property in Somerville. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Augusta, according to the press release.

The owners of the property where the vehicle was found are not connected to the incident, according to the press release.

Manley was already in custody at Kennebec County Jail on June 11, having been arrested last week on a probation violation, according to the press release.

