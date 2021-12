Fire ravaged a home at 403 Lowell Town Road in Wiscasset Sunday morning, Dec. 5. Wiscasset Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded at about 9:25 a.m. along with departments from Dresden, Alna, and Edgecomb.

Westport Island and Boothbay provided station coverage.

The homeowner was safe, but the home and its contents were a total loss.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

