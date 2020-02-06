Alexis Brinkler Joins Cheney Insurance Agency

Alexis Brinkler recently joined Cheney Insurance Agency in Damariscotta as a personal lines assistant. She brings extensive customer service experience and is a wonderful addition to the team.

In her role, Brinkler helps customers find optimum coverage for the best premium on home, auto, recreational vehicles, and umbrella insurance. From her perspective, Brinkler shares that she loves the welcoming environment and support of the team members at Cheney, along with the fast-paced environment and the opportunity to learn something new every day.

Members of the team take turns with the 24-hour claims service Cheney offers. After hours, a customer can call anytime to speak directly to an agent if a serious emergency occurs, to get advice and start the claims process. Every customer receives personalized service, assistance, and follow-up.

A Maine native, Brinkler has lived in Newcastle her whole life. She keeps busy with her 6-year-old son, adventuring outside, mini golfing, swimming, T-ball, and “training” two new kittens, along with managing an apartment building for her family. Brinkler can be reached at 563-3435 or alexisbrinkler@cheneycompanies.com.

