Alicia Long Joins Newcastle Realty Team

Alicia Long (Courtesy photo)

Born and raised in the Midcoast, Alicia Long has strong ties to the local community. A graduate of Lincoln Academy, Long pursued a career in real estate immediately after high school.

She takes pride in her knowledge of the surrounding areas and uses it to her advantage when providing real estate services to both buyers and sellers alike.

Long joins Newcastle Realty through the company’s apprenticeship program. She works alongside her mentor, veteran realtor Debby Schling, while getting acquainted with the locally owned firm and how it operates.

When asked why she chose Newcastle Realty, Alicia said the company’s local roots and community involvement made it an easy decision.

Having worked in real estate for almost four years, Alicia has handled a number of successful transactions. She is described as a clear communicator who is dedicated to the job. Alicia recently fulfilled additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level and looks forward to becoming a broker in the fall.

When she’s not serving real estate clients, Alicia enjoys reading, baking, and exploring the outdoors with her dog.

For more information, call Long at 607-1968, email alicialong@cheneycompanies.com, or go to mynewcastle.com.

