All Paws Celebrates Five Years

All Paws Pet Sitting, owned and operated by Sarah Caton, has just completed five years of successful business.

The one-woman business has grown over the years to include a second woman, Julie Greenleaf, who handles overflow clients and supports Caton if she needs backup.

Started in 2016 at the suggestion of Caton’s local veterinarian friend, All Paws has grown to a customer base of over 50 customers, with many of them requesting care on a regular basis.

The business, whose credo is “to arrive after you leave and leave before you arrive, finding only a clean home and happy pets upon your return,” began because Caton, a self-professed pet lover, realized that owning a dog of her own wasn’t a good option, yet she still wanted to spend more time with them.

While dogs and cats are her primary focus, Caton says she’ll work with just about anything with two or four legs, though she is partial to animals with fur, especially ferrets. All Paws’ list of animals watched includes two cockatiels, one lizard, several chickens, one Bengal cat, two Abyssinians, and many other wonderful cats and dogs of all sizes and varieties.

Caton’s experience with animals includes a lifetime of pet ownership and more than five years working in various veterinary hospitals, as well as volunteer work at an animal shelter and as a farmhand at a stable. She is presently owned by two cats.

Greenleaf came on board in 2018 and has been a valuable addition to the company. When there are too many clients asking for the same dates, she steps right up to take on assignments. Greenleaf’s experience also includes a lifetime of pet ownership, including two diabetic animals. Her menagerie currently includes four cats and one dog.

Caton lives in Warren and Greenleaf on Westport Island, and when they’re not both working full time for The Lincoln County News or caring for someone’s pets, they enjoy hiking together or spending time at their respective homes with their own animals.

All Paws is still accepting new clients in Lincoln County. Discounts are offered for current ferret owners or those who will be gone a week or more. To contact them, text or call Sarah at 504-1569 or email allpwz@yahoo.com.

