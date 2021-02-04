Allen Joins First National Bank

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Alyssa Allen as business development officer for Lincoln County.

A Boothbay Harbor native, Allen has worked for the past five years for a Maine-based hospitality group and has volunteered for many organizations, including Rebuilding Together Lincoln County. She serves as a director of the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and as treasurer of the chamber’s executive committee. Allen will be based in First National Bank’s Damariscotta office.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about the bank, call 800-564-3195 or visit thefirst.com.

