Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Allen Joins First National Bank

at

First National Bank Business Development Officer Alyssa Allen.

First National Bank Business Development Officer Alyssa Allen.

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Alyssa Allen as business development officer for Lincoln County.

A Boothbay Harbor native, Allen has worked for the past five years for a Maine-based hospitality group and has volunteered for many organizations, including Rebuilding Together Lincoln County. She serves as a director of the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and as treasurer of the chamber’s executive committee. Allen will be based in First National Bank’s Damariscotta office.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about the bank, call 800-564-3195 or visit thefirst.com.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^