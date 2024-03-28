Ann’s Book Bistro Owners Open Neighboring Sandwich Bar

A new lunch spot on the northern stretch of Damariscotta’s Main Street pays tribute to a variety of world flavors – and one beloved local cat.

Koko’s Sandwich Bar, at 603 Main St., served its first customers Monday, March 25 under the ownership of neighboring Ann’s Book Bistro’s Abby White and Chris Padil.

Padil and White opened Ann’s Book Bistro on Back Meadow Road in early 2021. When the small building next door formerly home to Gator’s Deep South BBQ came up for sale, the two said they saw it as an opportunity to bring good food to the everyday lunchtime crowd.

The name and logo pay tribute to their black cat, Koko, who White said changed both their lives.

“We’ve grown into a very beautiful presentation and flavors and everything (at the bistro) and we wanted to get back to the simple thing, to make sure that we can give tasty things to everyone,” White said. “It’s what we want to do.”

Hot pressed sandwiches at the center of the menu are named after past pets, such as Saffron’s Turkey with bacon, green apple, brie, and fig aioli, Jethro’s Smoked Salmon with tapenade, cream cheese, cucumber, and sesame aioli, and namesake Koko’s Carnitas Burrito.

Soup, salads, juice, simple coffee, and coconut ice cream sandwiches on chocolate almond cookies round out the offerings. Italian beer, Spanish wine, smoothies, burritos, tacos, and rotating specials are in the works.

Lunch meats are prepared from scratch next door and never frozen, according to Padil. Bistro staff will also run the sandwich bar.

Outdoor seating is available for warm days, with plans for a patio in the works. A wall of customer pet photos will be underway soon, too.

A loyalty program is in place, offering $5 off after earning 50 points, birthday specials, and gift cards at the bistro. The two plan to have a donation program for animal-focused charities as well.

The menu’s themes are extensions of flavors at the bistro, Padil said, plus some personal connections, such as a Cuban based on those he ate for lunch while working at high-end restaurants in Miami. Having spent years in the industry, Padil said branching into sandwiches is a valuable change of pace.

“If you are in the culinary world of fine dining, or any restaurant … you can want to do something different,” he said.

The project was a team effort to develop, however, according to Padil. He and White commended their team at the bistro for their enthusiasm and input.

“You get good ideas with different minds,” Padil said. “Every day is a learning experience.”

As for Koko, White concluded he is a bit too skittish around traffic to carry sandwiches between the restaurants in a cat-sized backpack, but while he stays at home, his likeness and the face of “little brother” Bambi have a big presence in the small space.

Koko’s Sandwich Bar is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, find the business on Facebook or Instagram, go to kokossandwichbar.com, or call 563-1004.

