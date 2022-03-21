Ashley Little Joins Newcastle Realty Team

Originally from Jefferson and a Lincoln Academy graduate, Ashley Little has extensive knowledge of the Midcoast area. Having worked a number of years in customer service and mortgage banking positions, Little joins Newcastle Realty with the enthusiasm and expertise necessary for helping clients achieve their real estate goals.

Little credits her previous experience working as a mortgage processor for inspiring her to pursue a career in real estate. “There is something special about helping first-time home buyers or families find a home that fits their needs. Buying and selling real estate can be challenging but it is an honor to help them through the process,” Little said in a news release.

Currently affiliated with Newcastle Realty’s Apprenticeship program, Little has worked alongside her mentor, Sara Rogers, while gaining experience and skills to help her succeed in real estate. Having already handled various successful transactions, Little is confident and knowledgeable in her professional abilities. Naturally a people-person, she enjoys getting to know her clients so she can best serve their individual needs. She strives to make every transaction meaningful and hopes to provide a positive and memorable experience for years to come.

When asked why she chose Newcastle Realty, Little said, “Newcastle Realty has the most respected reputation in Lincoln County and it is an honor to be part of the team.”

Little currently resides in Nobleboro with her husband and two young children. When she’s not serving the needs of her clients, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and volunteering with the Charitable Giving Committee at Cheney Financial Group.

Little can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St., Damariscotta, at 563-1003, ext. 102, on her mobile at 248-1993, by email at ashleylittle@cheneycompanies.com, and on social media @ashleylittle.NewcastleRealty.

To learn more about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

