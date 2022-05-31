Expanding on its commitment to providing better banking experiences and investing in Maine’s communities, Bangor Savings Bank is pleased to announce that its first full-service branch in Boothbay Harbor opened Monday, May 23. The new location will be conveniently positioned to further support the financial well-being of local community members and business owners.

The Boothbay Harbor branch, the bank’s 59th branch in Maine, is located at the Meadow Mall at 185A Townsend Ave., close to Route 27. Among other offerings, it will provide a range of financial services, personal and business banking, as well as a drive up, ATM, and coin counter.

With hours to best serve its customers and community, the lobby and drive up will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Boothbay Harbor is a thriving coastal community with an active downtown, and our team is looking forward to creating new partnerships in Lincoln County and surrounding areas,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “The addition of this well-positioned location offers another accessible location for our customers in Midcoast Maine. It will support the needs of residents and acts as a touchpoint for the businesses of the region, helping us to better support the economic vitality of the region.”

The new location, formerly another financial institution’s branch, was fully remodeled to create a more contemporary banking environment for customers. Additionally, the remodel includes important energy efficient upgrades. The Boothbay Harbor branch opening is one of many planned projects for the bank in 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

