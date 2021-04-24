Advanced Search
Bangor Savings Bank Opens New Harbor Location

The New Harbor branch of Bangor Savings Bank opened Monday, April 19.

Just three months after finalizing its merger with Damariscotta Bank & Trust, Bangor Savings Bank opened a newly rebuilt branch location at 2578 Bristol Road in New Harbor on Monday, April 19.

“We are very pleased to move into this newly built location, staffed with our dedicated team, and to welcome customers and community members,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “We look forward to deepening our commitment to the people, businesses, and community of New Harbor.”

The former DB&T branch was replaced with a new branch built from the ground up. In order to continue banking services while the new branch was being rebuilt, Bangor Savings Bank used a temporary location nearby as its branch while embarking on an aggressive 10-week construction schedule.

The New Harbor branch location offers consumer, small business, and commercial banking services; mortgage, payroll, and merchant services; and has an ATM and coin machine.

Bangor Savings Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 169th year with more than 60 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. For more information, go to bangor.com.

