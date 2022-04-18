Bath Savings Celebrates 170 Years

Bath Savings is celebrating its 170th anniversary this spring. To celebrate, each branch is raffling off a gift basket featuring products from businesses in their community. Visit any branch to enter. The winner will be drawn at noon Tuesday, April 19.

Incorporated by the Maine Legislature on April 19, 1852, Bath Savings is proud to still be a Maine-based mutual organization, managed and controlled locally.

Bath Savings operates with the same name, in the same city, and even on the same street as it did 170 years ago. Since the founding of the flagship branch on Front Street in Bath, Bath Savings has expanded to 10 locations, including Damariscotta (1969), Brunswick (1987), Falmouth (1992), Freeport (1993), Yarmouth (1996), Boothbay Harbor (1999), Portland (2004), South Portland (2012), and Westbrook (2021). Bath Savings also established a wholly owned subsidiary, Bath Savings Trust Company, in 1989.

For more information about Bath Savings, visit bathsavings.bank.

