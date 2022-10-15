Bath Savings Institution is delighted to host the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at their 8 Church St. location, Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy time networking with other members of the business community while enjoying delicious food and meaningful conversations.

Business After Hours is open to all members of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce. It is a wonderful opportunity to meet and network with other business owners and employees in the community.

Bath Savings is a mutual savings bank serving Midcoast and Southern Maine for more than 170 years. They provide personal and commercial banking and investment solutions paired with competitive rates, personal service, and online banking technology.

