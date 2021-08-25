B&Co. Welcomes Massage Therapist

B&Co. Hair Salon, of Damariscotta, is excited to announce the addition of licensed massage therapist Valerie Luce to the salon’s team.

Luce, a Downeast School of Massage graduate, has been practicing massage and bodywork for 13 years. Luce has attended many continuing education classes, including Reiki, oncology massage, and deep massage methods. She has achieved a skill of uniqueness. Her style, delivery, and atmosphere will allow clients reach a state she calls “the in between.”

Luce is accepting new clients at B&Co.’s 28 Water St. location. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

