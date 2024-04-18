Beal House, Coastal Rivers Join Forces To Support Environmental Initiatives

Earth Day holds special significance for Sarah Levangie, owner of Beal House (formerly Weatherbird), as it coincides with her birthday and reflects her deep commitment to environmental stewardship. In light of Beal House’s recent rebrand, Levangie perceived an opportunity to collaborate with Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust to support local conservation efforts and engage the community.

“Beal House is dedicated to promoting natural, sustainable, and organic products, particularly biodynamic wines sourced from small farmers and women winemakers, and our commitment to the mission of the Coastal Rivers is such a logical fit,” said Levangie.

The collaboration entails a percentage of proceeds from the sale of organic and sustainable wines at Beal House being contributed to Coastal Rivers for the calendar year to support its various conservation efforts and initiatives.

“At Coastal Rivers we do our best to ‘walk the talk’ in terms of our own operations. And as a land and water conservation organization, we see how different uses of the land impact the health of the land and water. Great care and stewardship of the land by thoughtful farmers keeps land in production, supports local economies, and promotes health of the environment and communities. So, when Beal House approached us about the possibility of supporting our work by donating a share of wine sales grown in more ecologically friendly ways, it seemed like a good fit,” said Steven Hufnagel, executive director of Coastal Rivers. “Overall, we hope this collaboration will result in healthier watersheds, stronger links to the land through food and drink, and more resilient rural economies in wine growing regions around the world, even as it helps us to conserve land, provide education programs, protect water quality, and create and maintain trails right here in the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region.”

This partnership between Beal House and Coastal Rivers underscores a shared commitment to environmental conservation, community engagement, and sustainable practices. By working together, both organizations aim to make a meaningful impact on the local ecosystem and inspire a sense of environmental responsibility within the community.

Beal House, formerly known as Weatherbird, is a boutique, bottle shop, and baked goods store located in Damariscotta. Dedicated to promoting natural, sustainable, and organic products, Beal House offers a curated selection of wines, clothing, and accessories sourced from small farmers and women artisans. Beal House, at 72 Courtyard St. in Damariscotta, is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to bealhousemaine.com.

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature in the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region of Maine. With a focus on land conservation, trail stewardship, clean water initiatives, and environmental education, Coastal Rivers works to safeguard the region’s natural resources for future generations.

For more information, go to coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

