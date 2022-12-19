Bill Crocker of Keller Williams Realty is delighted to host the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau’s Wednesday, Dec. 21 Business After Hours event, from 5-7 p.m., at 38 Rocky Run Road in Damariscotta.

With more than 1000 lights and hundreds of decorations, this historic home is sure to come alive with a burst of holiday spirit. Crocker invites everyone to enjoy the festivities and learn more about the real estate market in the area.

Business After Hours is open to all members of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet and network with other business owners and employees in the community. It’s also a good opportunity for anyone owning a business and thinking about joining the chamber to experience a Business After Hours.

