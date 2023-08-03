Brown Earns Distinction as Realtor of the Year

Patti Brown, a successful real estate broker with Newcastle Realty for more than six years, was named the Realtor of the Year by the Lincoln County Council of the Mountains to Shore Board of Realtors in June.

Brown’s award was celebrated with a wonderful meeting and dinner at the Tugboat Inn, attended by other active Realtors and affiliates from Lincoln County.

Nominees for this annual award are typically involved in volunteer activities for their community, their board, and the local council, as well as the Maine Association of Realtors.

Brown has served in various capacities under the Maine Association of Realtors umbrella organization since becoming licensed to sell real estate in 2017. Over the years, she has served on the Lincoln County council as secretary, president-elect, and president. In her various roles, she has represented the Realtor organization by assisting with blood drives, coordinating fundraising auctions, and helping to organize and sponsor speakers and courses to help fellow Realtors stay current, educated, and informed.

In addition, Brown has served on The Mountains to Shore Board of Realtors and the Maine Association of Realtors Board of Directors.

Alongside her volunteer efforts for the Realtor association, Brown has been a consistent performer at Newcastle Realty, serving buyer and seller clients while receiving praise for her efforts. One of the key reasons Brown chose to be affiliated with her company is because of the firm’s commitment to community. She has served several years on the firm’s charitable giving committee.

Brown loves living in Midcoast Maine. Her passion for the area and joy of living here is contagious. She believes that building relationships with clients, both buyers and sellers, through trust, integrity, and client service is as important as closing each transaction.

When not working with buyers or sellers, Brown loves getting together with family and friends, and enjoys reading, film noir, and traveling internationally.

Brown can be reached on her mobile at 530-2253, at Newcastle Realty’s office at 87 Main St. in Damariscotta at 563-1003, ext. 115, or by email at pattibrown@cheneycompanies.com.

To learn more about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

Newcastle Realty is a locally owned company that is part of the Cheney Financial Group, which also includes Newcastle Vacation Rentals and Cheney Insurance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

