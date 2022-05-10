‘Buy a Brick’ Day to Support Damariscotta Chamber

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff invite members of the community to stop by the Chamber table from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, in front of Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Store in Damariscotta to learn more about its capital campaign.

The chamber is raising money to restore Damariscotta region history by bringing the old Information Bureau building, located at the intersection of Main and Vine streets in Damariscotta, back to life and service. The building and grounds are expected to be completed by June 2023.

The community is invited to support the efforts and leave their mark with the purchase of a brick, which will be engraved with the purchaser’s name or with the name of a loved one. The cost of each engraved brick is $250. Engraved bricks will become part of the outdoor walkway of this new, expanded and restored building, which will be the hub for the region’s tourism, community, business, and employment success.

For more information, visit damariscottaregion.com or call 563-8340.

