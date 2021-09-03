Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Caleb Pusey Joins Criterium Engineers

at

Caleb Pusey

Caleb Pusey

Caleb Pusey, of Bremen, recently joined Criterium Engineers’ corporate headquarters team in Freeport.

Pusey’s role as a software developer is new to the organization. His expertise will support Criterium’s strategic vision and ongoing development of a new, proprietary building inspection and report writing software platform. The platform will support inspections on new construction projects and existing buildings and will be used across North America by headquarters and Criterium’s 35 affiliate (franchise) offices.

Most recently, Pusey worked for Lie-Nielsen Toolworks, based in Warren, where he worked as a software developer. He is a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in computer science and mathematics.

Caleb resides in Bremen, where he volunteers at his local library to help patrons with technology issues, and he is currently redesigning the library’s website.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^