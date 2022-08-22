Camden National Bank is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Maine” for the second year in a row.

The Best Places to Work in Maine is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. Best Companies Group manages the process and winners are published by MaineBiz and celebrated by the Maine Society for Human Resources Management.

“We’re delighted to be recognized as one of Maine’s best workplaces as it demonstrates our commitment to creating an engaging and inclusive environment that brings out the best in our employees, who we call stakeholders” said Greg Dufour, President & CEO of Camden National Bank. “We’re committed to an environment that supports ideas and innovation, with many growth opportunities for personal and professional growth, while delivering consistently great service and solutions for our customers and each other.”

With more than 600 employees at 60 work locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank is a full-service, award-winning community bank. In 2021, the bank’s employee engagement survey saw the highest score since its inception in 2014.

With workplaces changing following the pandemic, the bank has maintained a high level of engagement, while providing a hybrid work environment that gives employees the flexibility to work from home and in the office.

“We choose to participate in surveys like the Best Places to Work in Maine because it’s another listening channel that lets us learn from our employees,” said Heather Robinson, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “In the last year, we’ve rolled out additional paid parental leave, offered companywide leadership conferences on diversity, equality and inclusion, and continued offering a flexible hybrid work environment, which was all driven from employee feedback.”

Perks of working at Camden National Bank include generous paid time off, a 401(k) company match, comprehensive health insurance, an annual wellness reimbursement, leadership training programs, paid parental leave, robust tuition reimbursement, opportunities to give back in the community, and more. To learn more about job opportunities and career advancement at Camden National Bank, please go to camdennational.bank/careers.

