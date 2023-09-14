Camden National Bank Announces New Hire

Camden National Bank recently announced Matthew Witten has joined the company as senior vice president, director of information security.

In his new role, Witten will be responsible for maintaining the bank’s industry-leading security while staying ahead of potential threats. He will manage areas of significant risk, including information and cyber security, third-party vendor management, and business continuity and disaster recovery planning.

Witten will also be providing support to monitor and report on the results of the program’s components, chairing the computer security incident response team, and serving on the audit committee, bank disclosures committee, and board technology committee.

“Matt has a proven track record of protecting customer data and strengthening cyber security programs for large companies,” said David Ackley, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Camden National Bank. “We are excited to welcome him to the risk management team and to lean into his expertise to continue to enhance our data privacy and cyber security programs.”

Witten was the chief information security officer for Martin’s Point Health Care Inc. for more than eight years.

Prior to moving to Maine in 2015, Witten worked in the Louisville, Ky. region for numerous organizations, including the Louisville Metro Government and the University of Louisville.

Among other accolades and certifications, Witten received the People Who Made a Difference in Security in 2018 Award from SANS Institute, a cooperative for information security thought leadership.

Witten earned his bachelor’s degree from Bellarmine University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Witten is actively involved in the community, currently serving as a board member for Goodwill Northern New England. He resides in Raymond with his wife and two sons.

