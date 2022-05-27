Camden National Bank announced that Christopher Hutchinson has joined its finance team as senior vice president, corporate controller. In his new role, Hutchinson will oversee the finance and accounting departments at the bank.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Chris to our team,” said Mike Archer, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Camden National Bank. “His level of experience, exceptional leadership skills, and strong financial background will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Previously, Hutchinson served as the director of corporate accounting at Wex Inc., where he oversaw the global monthly close process and created annual budgets and quarterly forecasts for Wex Inc.’s balance sheets.

Prior to his time at Wex Inc., Hutchinson spent more than 11 years as a certified public accountant for Macpage LLC, a local accounting firm located in South Portland. At the firm, he managed many different external audit engagements, primarily working in the financial institution and automotive industries.

Hutchinson holds a Bachelor of Science in corporate finance and accounting from Bentley College. He currently resides in Scarborough with his family. In his spare time he enjoys skiing, running, and attending his children’s sporting events.

