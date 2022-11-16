Coalition Greenwich, a division of S&P Global’s analytics company CRISIL, has named Camden National Bank a 2022 Customer Experience Leader. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the bank has been recognized in the retail banking category, and its third year in the commercial small business category.

“These impressive awards are a reflection of our whole team’s commitment to customer service,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “We maintain our high standard of customer satisfaction, with each area of the bank continuing to focus on ensuring that our products and services empower our customers to address their financial needs and goals with the guidance of our experienced bankers.”

This year, the bank was one of only three U.S. banks recognized for retail banking excellence, and one of five to be awarded for commercial small business banking. In both categories, the bank was honored as a leader in overall customer satisfaction, likely to recommend, and ease of doing business.

“Receiving top-notch service is at the very top of consumers’ minds when looking for a banking provider – up there with price and ease.” said Yolanda Colón, senior director and relationship manager at Coalition Greenwich. “Our data shows that Camden National Bank consistently treats their clients with respect and distinctive service.”

The 2022 Coalition Greenwich Customer Experience Leaders Award in U.S. commercial small business banking was awarded for the implementation of high-touch service with valuable insights and advice that help clients optimize business performance. The Customer Experience Leaders Award in U.S. retail banking recognition was given to those banks that excel in customer service and personnel product knowledge, which makes it easy for clients to bank through seamless transactions.

Awards are given to banks whose performance exceeds an industry benchmark by more than a specified margin, based on data from the Coalition Greenwich commercial banking study. The study is based on nearly 30,000 responses from key decision-makers at U.S. small and middle market companies and nearly 50,000 responses from retail banking customers.

Camden National Corp. is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in northern New England with $5.5 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

For more information, go to camdennational.bank.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

