Camden National Bank Celebrates Employee Volunteer Efforts

Camden National Bank announced a special community giving effort with a total of $50,000 donated to 87 nonprofits where employees volunteered in 2021.

“Giving back is a significant part of our employee culture,” said Greg Dufour, president and CEO of Camden National Bank, in a news release. “Whether serving as board directors, organizing fundraisers, or mentoring children, our employees are actively participating and supporting our communities. We’re proud to be able to make these donations to organizations they are passionate about on their behalf.”

Jane Merrill, vice president and senior retail loan officer, volunteers with the Coastal Mountains Land Trust.

Joe Pollard, a retail analyst, has a passion for ice hockey that he’s been able to nurture through coaching at Mid-Coast Recreation Center.

Donna Ehrler, senior vice president and director of commercial banking in New Hampshire, volunteers her time with the YWCA of New Hampshire.

In addition to a special donation effort in honor of 2021 employee volunteers, Camden National Bank also provided charitable support to more than 150 nonprofit organizations in 2021. To learn more about the bank’s community giving efforts, go to camdennational.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

