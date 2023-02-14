Camden National Bank has announced a special community donation in honor of employee volunteerism for the third consecutive year. Employees who reached a set amount of volunteer hours in 2022 were given the opportunity to select a nonprofit organization of their choice to receive a special donation of $250 from Camden National Bank on their behalf.

In total, $29,250 was donated to 106 organizations, bringing the total amount of donations for the past three years to nearly $100,000, on behalf of employee volunteer efforts.

“The positive impact our employees are having on the community through their volunteer efforts is inspiring and a testament to our strong culture,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “Our team remains dedicated to supporting their local communities with their time and talents. It’s our honor to be able to celebrate and support these efforts with a special donation to the nonprofits that mean so much to them.”

“I feel that it is important to give back to the community that I live and am always happy to offer my time and expertise,” said Christopher Abbott, vice president and senior business banker at Camden National Bank. “I’m invested in the success of my community and company as they’re invested in mine.”

In total, nearly 9,000 volunteer hours were logged by Camden National Bank employees in 2022. In addition to the special donations in honor of employee volunteerism, the bank also supported nearly 300 charitable organizations throughout the year.

This special grant follows a donation of more than 2,000 personal care items collected by employees across the region at the bank’s 2022 annual employee appreciation event, along with 650 bath towels donated to local homeless shelters on behalf of each Camden National Bank employee.

The bank encourages all employees to maximize their community involvement wherever their passion lies.

