Camden National Bank Employee Receives Distinguished Service Award for Risk

Joanne Campbell, executive vice president of enterprise risk management and chief risk officer for Camden National Bank, recently received the American Bankers Association’s Distinguished Service Award for Risk.

The award, which recognizes leadership, initiative, and accomplishment in banking regulatory risk, as well as volunteer service through American Bankers Association, was presented during the association’s Risk and Compliance Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Campbell is the first recipient of the Distinguished Service Award for Risk.

“Joanne has guided our company through the evolution of risk management and has been an instrumental contributor to our executive management team,” said Greg Dufour, president and CEO of Camden National Bank. “She is a well-respected colleague to us and many others, including the American Bankers Association. We are honored her remarkable career is recognized nationally.”

“Joanne has dedicated her career to strengthening bank risk and compliance management while sharing her knowledge, experience and support with other industry professionals along the way,” said Ginny O’Neill, American Bankers Association’s executive vice president of regulatory compliance and policy. “We are grateful for her efforts and the example she has set. She is an ideal recipient of this year’s Distinguished Service Award.”

Campbell has worked at Camden National Bank for more than 27 years and is set to retire on July 7. In her current role, she oversees enterprise risk management, cyber and information security, physical security, fraud, compliance, Bank Secrecy Act, audit, corporate governance and the bank’s in-house counsel.

Additionally, Campbell serves as co-chair, representing risk, for the new American Bankers Association Risk and Compliance Conference. Prior to being co-chair, Campbell served many years as a board member of the American Bankers Association Regulatory Compliance Conference and the Risk Management Conference. Campbell is a frequent speaker at these events and brings significant depth and experience to the conference programming.

Campbell is also an active participant with the Maine Bankers Association and serves on its compliance and legislative committees. Campbell is a certified regulatory compliance manager.

