Camden National Bank has announced a community donation of over 2,000 personal care items to local homeless shelters. Employees across the region collected toiletries at its 58 banking center locations, and made personal contributions at the bank’s annual employee appreciation night.

In addition, 650 bath towels were donated to homeless shelters in local communities on behalf of each Camden National Bank employee. The donation represents the bank’s commitment to supporting the work of homeless shelters through their Hope@Home program, established in 2015 to provide critical assistance to those in need.

Every time a customer finances a new home through Camden National Bank, the bank donates $100 to a local homeless shelter. To date, more than $670,000 in unrestricted funds have been donated to over 50 homeless shelters across Northern New England.

“Giving back and supporting our community is an important part of our culture,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer. “We have a long history of supporting our local shelters, that play such an instrumental role in caring for our community members in need, and it’s our pleasure to be able to provide this donation on behalf of our employees.”

With locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank is dedicated to making a difference in the communities where its employees live and work. Employees are passionate about providing financial expertise to customers, and volunteering locally in their communities.

In 2021 alone, nearly 7,000 volunteer hours were carried out by bank employees at approximately 230 nonprofit organizations, and $50,000 was donated by the bank to 89 nonprofits in honor of employee volunteers. To learn more, please go to camdennational.bank.

