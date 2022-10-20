The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau is beginning a final push to bring in the balance of funds needed for the capital campaign to restore and expand the old Information Bureau building located at Main and Vine streets in Damariscotta.

Work on the building and grounds is expected to be completed by summer of 2023. There are two fundraisers currently ongoing. The community is invited to participate and help bring this historic building back to life and service.

Now until Friday, Nov. 25, raffle tickets will be sold for $100 a ticket (a tax-deductible donation to the chamber’s capital campaign) for a chance to win back a first-place prize of $5,000 or a second-place prize of $2,000. Only 300 tickets will be sold. The drawing will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Donors could choose to buy an engraved brick with purchaser’s name, name of business, or name of a loved one for $250. The engraved bricks will become part of the outdoor walkway of this newly expanded and restored building, which will be the hub for the region’s tourism, community, business and employment success. The last day to order engraved bricks is Friday, Dec. 30.

Both the raffle tickets and bricks can be ordered through the chamber by calling 563-8340.

