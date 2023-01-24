Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury real estate company, is proud to announce Charlie Richardson, of Nobleboro, has joined the brokerage.

“I have known Charlie for more than 40 years, all the way back to our Bates College days,” said Chris Lynch, president of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “He is a terrific person who has the passion and drive to be an incredible asset to his clients. He knows Maine’s Midcoast property markets very well and has the resources to help us expand our business in this important strategic market.”

Richardson first arrived in Maine in 1980 as a Bates College student. A chance opportunity to spend the summer after his sophomore year on Damariscotta Lake in Nobleboro planted a seed that continues to grow. As a summer camp counselor at Kieve Affective Education (now Kieve Wavus Education, Inc.), Richardson fell in love with the waters, forests, mountains, and dark night skies of Maine, and discovered a deep appreciation for the community.

After graduating from Bates in 1984, a love of community and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people led Richardson to education. He taught and coached in both private and public schools and, in 1991 he earned his master’s degrees in behavioral studies and education from Cambridge College. Whether teaching in West Virginia, Massachusetts, or Connecticut, Richardson returned to the shores of Damariscotta Lake every summer.

Richardson and his wife Annie lived in Nobleboro full time from 1996-2005 as they were raising their children. Always one to dive into a place deeply and support people thoroughly, Richardson served on the local school board and the board at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, earning the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service award in 2004.

After being pulled away for a few years to provide leadership and vision at the McDonogh School in Maryland, the Richardsons moved back to Nobleboro for good in 2010. As the director of education and operations at KWE, Richardson partners with dozens of towns and cities throughout Maine, developing education initiatives that engage young people and build communities.

The conversations and relationships he has built throughout the state have given him a unique inside view of Maine’s rural, coastal, and urban communities.

Working in real estate at the Damariscotta office with Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is a natural fit for Richardson. It celebrates his true love of Maine, especially the Midcoast region, and he has always looked for ways to help people find joy in their work and play. Richardson looks forward to introducing his clients to the scenic spots in the area that he has loved since his days at Bates.

As he travels, getting to know people and their places, he brings an appreciation and an eye for both the challenges and the opportunities. A life-long learner and a true “people person,” Richardson is always ready with a listening ear and a good story.

Richardson may be reached directly at 380-6654, by email at crichardson@legacysir.com, or at his website, charlierichardson.legacysir.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

