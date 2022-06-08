At its annual Selling Season Kick-Off Breakfast, held at the Oysterhead Lounge in Newcastle, the 33 associates from Cheney Insurance, Newcastle Realty, and Newcastle Vacation Rentals gathered to honor their clients, to welcome spring, and to celebrate the success of Cheney Financial Group.

Area native Dennis Hilton, of Nobleboro, has served as president and CEO of these Damariscotta-based service businesses for over 30 years. During his remarks he recognized key employees, first-time attendees, and staff members who had reached milestone years of service.

In addition, Hilton announced the following promotions of four members of their leadership team. Kristy Battles, who serves as chief administrative officer at Newcastle Realty, has been promoted to also be the manager of Newcastle Vacation Rentals.

For Cheney Insurance, Jasmyn Rose was promoted to vice president of business insurance and Holly Harris was promoted to vice president of personal insurance.

Lastly, Hannah Kutschinski was promoted to human resource manager for all of the Cheney Financial Group, and will also continue in her role as office administrator for Newcastle Realty.

“Our Chief Financial Officer Joe Ford and I are very proud of our staff and leadership team,” Hilton said. “We, along with the rest of our associates, are pleased to recognize the important contributions Kristy, Jasmyn, Holly, and Hannah make every day to our success. As an organization, we look forward to continuing to serve the insurance, real estate, and vacation rental needs of the area communities well into the future.”

Cheney Insurance is a family-owned business that has been operating locally for more than 75 years. Its office is located at 277 Main St. in Damariscotta and can be reached at 563-3435.

Newcastle Realty, with a staff of 20 real estate agents, is the largest realty firm in the area and has offices at 87 Main St. in Damariscotta (563-1003) and 14 Todd Ave. in Boothbay Harbor (633-4433).

Newcastle Vacation Rentals is based in Damariscotta and manages the seasonal rental activities for over 80 cottage and property owners on nearby lakes, ponds, rivers, and the ocean. Its office can be reached at 563-6500.

