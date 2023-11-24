Cheney Financial Group Recognizes Outstanding Service at Awards Dinner

In celebration of outstanding service, Cheney Financial Group associates and guests recently gathered for the company’s annual awards and recognition event.

Held at the 1812 Farm in Bristol, the well-attended event was hosted by Dennis Hilton, owner and CEO of the Cheney companies. Comprised of Cheney Insurance, Newcastle Realty, and Newcastle Vacation Rentals, the locally owned financial group has been serving the property ownership and insurance needs of thousands of families and businesses throughout Maine for over 40 years.

A festive atmosphere, delicious food, and lively conversation were the backdrop for the annual celebration and recognition of outstanding service and commitment by Cheney Financial Group employees.

New this year was live entertainment provided by local musician, Nat Hussey. All attendees were entered to win a variety of door prizes in addition to participating in the “Wall of Cash,” a favorite company tradition.

Hilton, along with co-hosts Kristy Battles and Hannah Kutschinski, acknowledged each and every associate with high praise and gratitude. Among the several award recipients, Stephanie Mayo and Bobbi Monaghan of Cheney Insurance were recognized for five years of dedicated service while Lorrie Zeiner, a broker with Newcastle Realty, was recognized for 10 years with the real estate firm.

Though unable to attend, long-time Cheney Insurance associate Debbie Furman was recognized for an astounding 30 years with the company. Holly Harris, vice president of personal lines insurance, and Jasmyn Rose, vice president of commercial lines insurance, accepted the award on Furman’s behalf.

Cheney Financial Group Chief Administrative Officer and manager of Newcastle Vacation Rentals, Kristy Battles, was recognized as a key contributor for her hard work and commitment to the companies. Kristina Childers, personal lines agent at Cheney Insurance, was also recognized as a key contributor for her dependability and dedication to customer service.

Recipient of the renowned 2023 President’s Award, Cheney Financial Group Chief Financial Officer Joe Ford was recognized for his continued dedication to company growth and financial oversight. Newcastle Realty associates Sara Rogers, Clint Miller, and Lorrie Zeiner were recognized for having the highest current sales volume to date, totaling $5.5 million, $4.04, and $4.03 million, respectively.

Well-known for their commitment to community involvement, Cheney Financial Group associates and guests were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the annual event. This year, over 50 pounds of food were collected and will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Pantry, located in Newcastle.

For more information on the Cheney Financial Group, their commitment to community involvement, or employment opportunities, go to cheneycompanies.com or contact Hannah Kutschinski, chief operating officer, at 563-3435, ext. 122.

