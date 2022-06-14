This spring, Horch Roofing’s Responsible Giving Committee, made up of employees like supervisor Bret Butterfield, donated $1,000 to the Community Housing Improvement Project.

This donation will go directly toward home repairs in the community to help people who cannot otherwise afford to stay safe, warm, and dry in their own homes. For example, a recently wheelchair-bound senior asked to have his floors repaired to avoid getting stuck in the holes or tripped up in the carpet. Between donations and the help of a year-round volunteer crew, The Regulars, a repair like this can quickly be addressed.

Horch Roofing’s charitable giving emphasis is on organizations whose programs and services support ending food insecurity, addressing child-related topics such as healthcare and education, and addressing homelessness among local at-risk populations.

Since 1984 CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm, and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability, and financial need.

CHIP services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. For help, please leave a voicemail at 677-3450.

CHIP is able to do this work with the support of community partners, generous individuals, local municipalities, and compassionate grantors. Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

CHIP is looking for volunteers to join a home repair team on Saturday, Sept. 10, the annual Community Cares Day. Skilled and unskilled workers are encouraged to sign up and join in the event where they will meet great folks and make a difference for neighbors who need help with skirting, steps, and other home improvements. Sign up at chipinc.org/volunteer.

