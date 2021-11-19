Chiropractic Physician Returns to Damariscotta

Dr. Doug VanderPloeg, one of the leading chiropractic physicians in Maine, recently announced that he will return to part-time practice in early December in Damariscotta.

VanderPloeg’s new practice, which will be located at 64 Chapman St., plans to begin seeing patients on Monday, Dec. 6. His office can be contacted at 380-5667, with office hours taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The office will begin accepting calls on Monday, Nov. 29.

For over 30 years, VanderPloeg has specialized in and treated different kinds of pain, both chronic and subacute, in people of all ages and from many different sources, such as sports, occupational and everyday life. Headaches, neck, mid or low back, gluteal, leg, and arm pain are all conditions that the doctor has addressed for years.

In addition to treating patients with chiropractic manipulation and therapies, VanderPloeg also offers non-surgical decompression for those suffering from advanced disc degeneration, disc bulges, and disc herniations.

VanderPloeg attended Northern Michigan University, graduating magna cum laude, then proceeded to Life Chiropractic College in Atlanta, Ga. After 15 years of practice in Nashville, Tenn., he, his wife Betsy, and their children moved to Maine for a lifestyle change.

VanderPloeg practiced in Damariscotta for 12 years before being becoming extremely busy with a second practice in Scarborough. He retired in 2018.

The longtime chiropractor has held multiple positions of leadership within his profession, serving two years as president of the Tennessee Chiropractic Association and two years on the board of directors of the Maine Chiropractic Association. He has received multiple honors, and awards in both Tennessee and Maine. VanderPloeg has lectured at hospitals on the causes of and treatments for headaches.

“The reduction in pressure for ‘time’ has been a blessing in retirement, but I am missing the psychological reward of helping people,” VanderPloeg said. “It is truly a blessing to be able to help people rid themselves of pain that has made their life miserable. I have long told patients that I understand that constantly fighting pain takes energy and the enjoyment out of life. It is my job to change that.

For more information, call VanderPloeg Chiropractic at 380-4651.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

