Citizen Maine Opens Storefront in Downtown Damariscotta

The Newcastle-based online retailer Citizen Maine opened a new storefront in downtown Damariscotta on March 18.

Co-founders Don Bostick and Danny Cain have brought their expert interior design skills to the space at 93 Main St., formerly The Accessories Shop.

Inside, customers can find elegant dining displays and one-of-a-kind vintage furniture.

“We want to appeal to a wide audience,” Cain said. “What we carry will evolve over time as we keep an eye on the latest trends and observe what our customers are drawn to.”

Products include ceramic dishes, handcrafted decor, local art, baby clothing, and unique pieces for the home. Despite there being so much to browse, the space remains cohesive and balanced.

“It’s a very long space we’re working with — we needed to break it up and make it more of an intimate shopping experience,” said Bostick, who brings over 35 years of experience with interior design to the business.

“We’re going for casual elegance,” Bostick said.

“Don makes everything look pretty. I make the business run,” Cain said.

“We work together well,” Bostick said. The pair met 20 years ago while independently vacationing in Maine, and have been living in Newcastle for the past three years.

Bostick will offer interior design services from the store as well. “Every project is unique in that it reflects the client’s taste,” he said.

The store also features children’s clothing and gifts from several of Bostick and Cain’s favorite brands, including April Cornell, Milk Barn Kids, and Mud Pie Gifts.

“Customers have been coming in and saying they wish they had an infant to shop for,” Cain said.

Bostick and Cain offer a selection of their Citizen Maine products in the store, as well as on their website. Since starting Citizen Maine in 2019, they have worked with screen printers in Thomaston to design Maine-themed shirts, tote bags, and tea towels.

Within a year of launching their e-commerce site, Bostick and Cain realized it was time to expand their brand, appeal to a wider clientele, and utilize Bostick’s interior design expertise with a physical retail space.

A friend informed Cain and Bostick about the former Accessories Shop space being available for rent in November. They found it an ideal location for their Citizen Maine shop.

The pair spent the past six months putting their stamp on the space.

“The shop was left in excellent condition, but luckily, we gave ourselves six months to do all the interior fixtures and design,” Cain said. “It was a complete Bostick-Cain construction.”

Open for the warmer months ahead, the pair looks forward to making locals and visitors feel welcome inside their shop.

Citizen Maine is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more information about Citizen Maine, their products and interior design services, visit shopcitizenmaine.com or call 682-0140.

