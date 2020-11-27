Citizen Maine to Open Damariscotta Storefront

The Newcastle-based online store Citizen Maine is moving into a retail space in Damariscotta, which it plans to open in the spring, and expanding its offerings to include furniture and interior design.

“This is a whole different idea than what people know us as,” co-owner Danny Cain said. “It’s a different concept.”

Cain and Don Bostick started Citizen Maine in fall 2019. After helping run a friend’s store this summer, the couple decided they wanted to open a physical location too.

Currently, Citizen Maine sells mostly shirts, as well as tote bags and tea towels, all with Maine-themed designs. While the new store will sell those items, Bostick and Cain want to appeal to a broader clientele.

“We’re casting a wide net,” Bostick said. The Damariscotta store, which will open in the former Accessories Shop space at 93 Main St., will have living room sets, dining tables, lamps, throw pillows, and some one-of-a-kind vintage furniture pieces, and will offer Bostick’s interior design services. He has worked as an interior designer throughout his career.

“People can buy furniture off the floor or get it custom-ordered, or have the whole space designed,” Cain said.

The furniture will be made by a company in North Carolina, Cain said. If the furniture is ready on schedule, they hope to open the store in March.

