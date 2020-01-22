CLC Y CEO Farewell Open House is Jan. 28

The Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta recently announced that its CEO, Meagan Hamblett, has been hired as the executive director for the YMCA Alliances of Maine and New Hampshire/Vermont. Hamblett’s last day at the CLC YMCA is Friday, Jan. 31.

The CLC YMCA is providing an opportunity for community members to stop by the Y in Damariscotta to offer their personal farewells to Hamblett before her departure. The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon, and all are welcome to attend. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For information about any of the Y’s programs, visit clcymca.org.

