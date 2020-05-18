CLC YMCA Releases Reopening Plan and Increases Services

In response to the phased outline for reopening businesses in Maine, Central Lincoln County YMCA has set a reopening date for June 1. CLC YMCA’s leadership team and COVID-19 task force have developed reopening guidelines utilizing the CDC and Maine government’s guidelines, as well as recommendations from Y-USA, Redwoods, LincolnHealth, and American Camping Association. Phase 1 of the reopening will include limited building access, which will require using a phone call reservation system to use the healthy living center, tennis courts, pickle ball court, track, and gymnasium. The plan also requires limited equipment use, limited number of people per area, and increased cleaning practices. The full details of the reopening plan can be found online at clcymca.org.

CLC YMCA has been offering child care for essential workers since April 27, but will open child care for all families on June 1.

CLC YMCA has also started outdoor group exercise classes, offering seven classes per week with participation of up to ten people per class; reservations are required. Classes include pilates, strength and cardio, body weight training, bootcamp, and HIIT. For more information call 563-9622.

One-on-one personal training has resumed at CLC YMCA with safety protocols in place and by appointment only. Personal trainers work with clients to help with improved strength, balance, flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. Personal trainers can also help with injury recovery and prevention, and can create modified routines for physical limitations or concerns, enhanced performance, sport-focused conditioning, and weight loss. To schedule time with a personal trainer, members may contact Robin Maginn at rmaginn@clcymca.org or call 563-9622.

CLC YMCA will continue to provide virtual group exercise classes, virtual specialty programs, and outreach services. A new service is Free Soup Friday, where anyone can stop by for curbside pickup of a fresh, healthy meal from FARMS at the Y. Pickup is available at the CLC YMCA parking lot on Fridays through June 12 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and is open to all. The next American Red Cross blood drive at CLC YMCA is scheduled for May 28, 12-5 p.m.

