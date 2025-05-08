CLC YMCA Welcomes New Senior Program Director, Advances New Leadership Staff

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Central Lincoln County YMCA is happy to announce the return of Molly Cooper after a five-year hiatus.

Cooper brings more than 10 years experience managing outdoor educational programs in a variety of settings, along with community engagement and relationship building. During her time away, she worked to vastly expand educational programming at Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport for youth and adults. She developed and implemented Farm Discovery School during the height of the pandemic, and hosted a farm-based educator workshop in partnership with Shelburne Farms out of Burlington, Vt.

With a deep connection to the area, Cooper is excited to return to the CLC Y in this new role and looks forward to growing the program offerings for the community at large. When she’s not hard at work, Cooper is usually off on an exciting adventure, either in the woods or on the water.

In her role as senior program director, Cooper will oversee youth and adult programs, Healthy Living, and summer camp.

With the restructuring in management, Cynthia Fort accepted the advanced position of healthy living coordinator. With over 20 years of experience in the fitness industry, Fort began her journey as a young athlete playing soccer through grade school and high school. While a knee injury took her off the field, it sparked a new passion for health and wellness that carried into college.

At the University of Maine at Farmington, she majored in community health and began earning certifications in Pilates, cycling, personal training, powerlifting, BOSU training, and aquatic fitness.

Sara Golaski also has advanced to a new role as operations assistant.

Golaski grew up in Bremen and first joined the CLC YMCA as a teenager 21 years ago. After studying marine mammals in graduate school, she started her career in Hawaii, where she led boat crews as a first mate and delivered whale watching narrations as a naturalist.

After six years of beaches and sunshine, Golaski returned to the Midcoast with her husband and settled in Bristol. She joined the membership staff a year ago and has been steadily taking on more projects. Golaski said she loves working at the YMCA because it empowers her to be an active part of the community. She also enjoys participating in health and fitness programs like boxing, Pilates, and personal training.

Golaski said she is excited to expand into operations and administration so she can better serve Y members and the community. When she’s not at work, Golaski can be found making mugs or swimming, paddling, and hiking around Lincoln County.

Meredith Spratt has accepted a new position leading the chronic disease management and prevention programs as the lifestyle health program manager. Spratt brings a varied background to the new role. As a lifelong mariner with a 200-ton Masters license and over 100,000 sea miles sailed globally, Spratt also owns and operates Sandpiper Maine Excursions.

Having joined the CLC YMCA last spring as a health management program referral specialist and lifestyle coach, she furthered her commitment to health by earning a certificate from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and is pursuing board certification as a health coach this summer. Spratt’s previous experience includes working as a boat captain, rigger, and working in youth sailing/outdoor education programs.

Spratt said she is excited about her new role and plans to develop and implement impactful wellness initiatives that foster a healthy and thriving environment. Outside of work Spratt can usually be found welcoming guests aboard Sandpiper with her husband, Logan, or enjoying family activities like hiking, boating, and beach trips with her toddler.

In her new role with the CLC Y, Spratt will manage all chronic disease management and prevention programs, including the diabetes prevention program, Livestrong at the Y, Healthy Weight & Your Child, Enhance Fitness, and blood pressure self-monitoring.

