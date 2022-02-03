Coastal Car Wash Membership Program Off To Strong Start February 3, 2022 at 1:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal Car Wash Celebrates 25 Years in DamariscottaCoastal Car Wash to Hold Customer Appreciation Event June 2Walpole Couple Buys Coastal Car WashCheney Insurance Welcomes Erika ShieldsForbes Ranks Bangor Savings as No. 2 Bank in U.S. Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!