Coastal Women’s Connection Donates to Chamber Campaign

From left: Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Hagen, board members Terri Herald, Debbie Anderson, and Larry Sidelinger, and Coastal Women Connection members Annie Bolduc, Staci Anderson, Paula Goode, Nicci Kimball, and Laura Tibbetts. (Courtesy photo)

Coastal Women’s Connection recently announced a $1,000 donation to the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce toward its capital campaign ‘Restoring History: Building a Future.’

The generous gift was recently recognized during a check presentation at the building site.

“We are excited for the new building and what it will mean for our community and are pleased to present this donation toward building a future for our region,” said Paula Goode, president of Coastal Women’s Connection.

“We are grateful to this wonderful organization for their support and vision of the possibilities that will come with this restoration,” said Lisa Hagen, executive director of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce.

Coastal Women’s Connection is a membership organization with the purpose is to support local professional women and help them achieve greater success in their work and personal life.

For more information about the chamber’s capital campaign, go to damariscottaregion.com or call Hagen at 563-8340.

