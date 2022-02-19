Colby & Gale Continues Valentine’s Day Tradition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nine Lincoln County Colby & Gale Inc. customers received a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day when the company showed up to fill their oil tanks for free.

For seven years, Colby & Gale has participated in the Maine Energy Marketers Association’s Fuel Your Love event. Each Valentine’s Day, thousands of gallons of fuel are delivered – absolutely free – to dozens of Mainers from Fort Kent to Kittery by local companies.

The morning of Feb. 14, fuel delivery driver Nick Greenleaf, General Manager Rob Wilkes, and Marketing Manager Michael Schroeder surprised customers with a card, rose, chocolates, and the free fuel. The recipients were chosen for a variety of reasons, Schroeder said, from being longtime customers to having unexpected situations or difficulties arise in their lives.

Close to 1,500 gallons were distributed throughout the day in Bremen, Damariscotta, Bristol, Newcastle, and Jefferson, eliciting gratitude and tears from the recipients.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts … (it’s) the best Valentine’s gift ever,” Linda McFarland told the crew during a delivery at her home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

