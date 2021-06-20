Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Colby & Gale Supports Veggies to Table

at

From left: Olivia Poole, of Colby & Gale Inc., presents a check for $1,000 to Erica Berman, of Veggies to Table.

From left: Olivia Poole, of Colby & Gale Inc., presents a check for $1,000 to Erica Berman, of Veggies to Table.

Olivia Poole, an employee of Colby & Gale Inc. for over 10 years, presented the 24th of 75 gifts in the business’s 75th anniversary community gift-giving campaign to her selection, Veggies to Table.

Erica Berman founded Veggies to Table in 2019 with her husband, Alain Ollier. In two years, the grow-to-donate farm in Newcastle has provided more than 15,000 pounds of organic produce and over 550 flower bouquets to organizations and partners in and around Lincoln County.

The result of a dream based on the unfortunate reality of food insecurity in the community, Veggies to Table grows and donates a wide variety of fruits and vegetables and many types of flowers while educating those interested in learning more about growing, preserving, and preparing healthy foods.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^