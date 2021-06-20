Colby & Gale Supports Veggies to Table

Olivia Poole, an employee of Colby & Gale Inc. for over 10 years, presented the 24th of 75 gifts in the business’s 75th anniversary community gift-giving campaign to her selection, Veggies to Table.

Erica Berman founded Veggies to Table in 2019 with her husband, Alain Ollier. In two years, the grow-to-donate farm in Newcastle has provided more than 15,000 pounds of organic produce and over 550 flower bouquets to organizations and partners in and around Lincoln County.

The result of a dream based on the unfortunate reality of food insecurity in the community, Veggies to Table grows and donates a wide variety of fruits and vegetables and many types of flowers while educating those interested in learning more about growing, preserving, and preparing healthy foods.

