Community Leaders Join United Way of Mid Coast Maine Board of Directors

United Way of Mid Coast Maine is pleased to announce the addition of seven new members to the board of directors, and its 2023-2024 slate of officers.

Joining the board are Christopher Bowe, MD, president of Mid Coast – Parkview Health; Kelly Creamer, director of wellness and rehabilitation at LincolnHealth and chair of the 2023-2024 United Way annual campaign; Anne Morong, senior relocation coordinator, talent management at L.L. Bean; Barbara Rapoza, marketing and community relations manager at Servpro of Bath/Brunswick-Belfast/Camden/Rockland; Sarah Seames, director of the Joseph McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College and chair of the United Way Overview Committee; Tarra Sheerer, tin knocker at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Local S6; and Cindy Wade, registered nurse, president of LincolnHealth.

The slate of officers consists of Chair Coleen Farrell, retired human resources professional; First Vice Chair and interim Treasurer Sean Martin, CFA, vice president and senior investment officer at Bath Savings Trust Co.; Second Vice Chair Cathleen Showalter, manager of manufacturing planning, scheduling, and procurement at L.L. Bean; and Treasurer Bob McCue, retired finance professional.

United Way of Mid Coast Maine opened its doors to the community in 1956. As a locally governed and independently run nonprofit organization, United Way’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities.

In partnership with community partners, donors, and volunteers, United Way works to give kids the best start, build financial stability, and help everyone live long, healthy, and connected lives. Investing in United Way supports 50 local community programs and initiatives every year, the best way to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout the Mid Coast.

For more information, go to uwmcm.org and follow United Way of Mid Coast Maine on social media.

