Consigning Women Finds Next Owner

By April 11, Suzanne Strachan will be the new owner of Consigning Women in Newcastle.

Annie Bolduc, who has owned the business since June 2016, announced she was selling Consigning Women earlier this year.

“I saw Annie’s post and it really got some wheels turning in my head,” Strachan said. “I was trying to figure out how to maybe do something for myself and things just lined up and fit together.”

Strachan made the decision to purchase the business over the course of about a week before she approached Bolduc in mid-January.

“When she first came in and asked about the sale of the business, she had that spark in her eye and an excitement that was contagious,” Bolduc said. “It made me so happy to see it.”

The two discussed the possibility of the sale over a lunch, during which Bolduc said she became convinced Strachan was the right person to take over.

“She was very excited to take the business from where I brought it to and keep it going and make it even better,” Bolduc said. “I think it’s an awesome business and that the community needs something like this. I was looking for someone to preserve that, and she is perfect.”

Strachan has a background in retail, having worked at the mall for her first couple jobs and managed a Gap store in Massachusetts.

“It’s been a few decades, but it’s always something I’ve been able to do and adapt to,” Strachan said.

A lover of fashion herself, Strachan also sees the benefits of consigning, not just for customers, but for the community at large.

“It gets you out of fast fashion, which is good to help the climate and your community,” Strachan said. “I think it really opens a lot of doors to do good things.”

Strachan is in the process of wrapping up some loose ends at her current employer. She plans to come to the shop in March and spend some time with Bolduc to learn the ins and outs of Consigning Women.

“I really want to maintain what Annie’s already created. It’s a well-run shop, and there’s no need to reinvent the wheel,” Strachan said. “I think I need to get in here and do it before I start thinking about what I might do differently.”

Strachan will take over the social media accounts for Consigning Women from Bolduc, however, she also plans to create a new website and an account on Poshmark, an online marketplace for secondhand clothing.

The change of ownership will take place no later than mid-April and could happen sooner, depending on how things line up, Strachan said.

“I will keep running it as I have until she’s ready,” Bolduc said.

After the sale of the business is finalized, Bolduc said she is going to take some time to figure out what she does next.

“I’m going to let myself be for a little bit,” Bolduc said. “I’ve always known what my next steps are, and for the first time I’m going to let it roll and figure it out.”

All existing accounts and credit will be transferred in the sale, and Strachan will honor all accounts and consigners.

Consigning Women is located at 63 Main St. in Newcastle. The business is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to facebook.com/consigningwomen207 or call 563-7200.

