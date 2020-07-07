Damariscotta Approves First Adult-Use Cannabis Shop

The Damariscotta Board of Selectmen approved, with conditions, an application for what will be the town’s first recreational cannabis shop, Coastal Cannabis Co. LLC, Wednesday, July 1.

The selectmen held an open public hearing prior to their first in-person meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency in mid-March, held in the Great Salt Bay Community School gymnasium with face masks and physical distancing. There was no public comment.

The approval is contingent upon the completion of satisfactory inspections of the space by the town’s code enforcement officer, police chief, and fire chief.

David Page, co-owner of Coastal Cannabis, said at the hearing that he would inform the town when the building is ready for inspection, as he is currently preparing it for opening.

Page said in a phone interview Thursday, July 2 that even with Damariscotta’s approval, he is still waiting for the state to begin issuing licenses for adult-use, or recreational, retail establishments.

Page said he recently had a security system installed at the 53A Chapman St. location, behind Hilltop Stop, and wants to be ready to open once the state gives the green light for recreational cannabis establishments.

The building will be accessible from both Main and Chapman streets. The primary entrance will be on Chapman Street. Page owns the building, where he also resides.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy has indefinitely delayed the rollout of adult-use cannabis businesses, originally planned for June, because of the coronavirus emergency.

A conditional license from the state office allowed Page to continue the local approval process for his shop.

Page owns the business with Evan Morrison, of Somerville. Coastal Cannabis Co. will sell cannabis and CBD products, as well as accessories like rolling papers and pipes.

No manufacturing will occur on site. Morrison will grow and process the cannabis in Somerville.

River House liquor license

Also on July 1, the selectmen held a public hearing concerning an amendment to River House’s liquor license that will allow the downtown restaurant to serve alcohol outdoors. There was no public comment.

The selectmen approved the application contingent on Code Enforcement Officer Stanley Waltz’s inspection of a tent structure to ensure it does not cover the sidewalk.

