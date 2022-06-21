The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and awards celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The nomination process is now open for members of the community to reflect over the past year and think about individuals and businesses that have made a positive impact in the community for the 2021 year. The selected individuals and businesses will be honored at the annual meeting.

The categories consist of Individual Community Service Award; Business Enhancement Award; Business Person of the Year; and Organization Community Service.

The nomination form is located on the chamber Facebook page, website, or can be requested to be shared via email by calling 563-8340 or emailing info@damariscottaregion.com. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, July 30.

