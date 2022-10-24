The Damariscotta Region Chamber and Information Bureau has announced the selection of Paul Garber Residential Building Contractor for the renovation and expansion of the old information bureau building, located at Main and Vine streets in Damariscotta.

The chamber made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 11, having issued a request for proposals this past spring.

Based in Newcastle, Garber Builders has been serving the Midcoast since 1983 and pride themselves on quality and customer satisfaction. Beginning in late October, Paul Garber Builders will work alongside the local firm, Phelps Architects, owned Michelle and Dan Phelps.

The required permits have been approved by the town of Damariscotta. As fundraising continues, the project will get underway for construction to begin in late fall with a planned completion of summer of 2023.

“The chamber has never had a home to call its own and we are now on a path to make that happen,” said chamber board President Larry Sidelinger. “Paul is highly experienced and we look forward to his leadership and progress in the months ahead and delivering on the project for the community.”

“We’re happy to have been selected for the chamber’s renovation and rebuild of an old building that once proudly served the community,” said Paul Garber, president and owner of Paul Garber Residential Building Contractor. “This building, which serves as the bookend to our historic village stands empty at a very busy and visual intersection. We look forward to bringing back a slice of history and making this building useful once again.”

“This is an exciting time in the chamber’s history,” said Lisa Hagen, the Damariscotta chamber’s executive director. “We are pleased with our contractor selection, especially knowing Paul’s reputation and his commitment to facilitating the most efficient way to complete the project. We look forward to having the building come back to life and service and serve the community in ways never imagined.”

