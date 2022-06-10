Advanced Search
Damariscotta Hannaford Recalls Frozen Foods

at

Hannaford, at 469 Main St. in Damariscotta, is recalling all frozen pizza brands and a variety of other frozen foods purchased at the store between 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 and 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2.

The recall is because items may have been exposed to “suboptimal temperatures potentially causing the defrosting of some items,” according to a news release on the store’s website. All frozen pizza brands, frozen burritos, frozen stromboli, and frozen chicken burgers may have been impacted.

Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for these products and not consume the product, according to the news release. Product or its packaging may be returned to the store for a full refund.

This is a single-store advisory and applies to the Damariscotta store only. No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to the news release.

