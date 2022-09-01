Damariscotta Landmark for Sale

A Damariscotta landmark is going on the market in the near future. The lucky buyer will purchase a destination business with name recognition, a well-established clientele, and an enviable placement in niche market that cuts across demographic lines.

After 27 years in operation, 17 in its current location, Women of Substance owner Lynne Urquhart has made the decision to sell. Urquhart said the decision was a hard one to make, but now is a good time for her to make it. Urquhart said she is open to continue working in the store and she will happily offer consulting support, if and as long as such help is desired.

Both Urquhart and her many customers would like to see the business continue on. Even today it can be hard for plus-sized women to find good clothes that fit them well. When Women of Substance first opened its doors in 1995, its specific focus on the plus-sized market was virtually unheard of, Urquhart said.

Urquhart recalled the business that is now Women of Substance originally started in a fit of pique.

At the time, Urquhart worked in a clothing boutique on Damariscotta’s Main Street. Her employer would not stock items that served the plus-size market. One day, a motivated Urquhart drafted a brief business plan. She walked across the street to Damariscotta Bank & Trust where loan officer Virginia Peck gave her a $15,000 business loan and Urquhart was, quite literally, in business.

At its heart, Urquhart’s plan was brilliant in its simplicity. There were many plus-sized women around but there were no businesses that catered to them. Urquhart said she knows it was not uncommon for her customers to buy men’s clothes because those were the only garments that sort-of fit.

“I was quite heavy at the time and basically the only clothes that would fit were men’s clothes at Renys,” Urquhart said. “I needed a men’s 2X and they had them, but they didn’t have plus sizes for women. There weren’t too many plus sizes for women.”

Urquhart said she named the business for a circle of friends she had at the time. The real life women of substance were “substantial” people in both size and spirit, she said.

“We all had weight issues,” Urquhart said. “We read books together and discussed them, but we also shared what was going on in our lives, so it was a real, loving support group.”

The first Women of Substance storefront was also located on Main Street, in the building currently occupied by First Federal Savings.

“That was a risky decision because everybody counseled me that I couldn’t survive in retail if I was not downtown, but I knew my ladies needed parking,” Urquhart said. “Along with extra weight comes mobility issues … The extra weight is hard so having the extra parking was a big deal.”

“Once I conceived of this idea, I started with one room and probably only five or six lines,” Urquhart said. “My sister came up from Virginia and helped price everything and put everything out. We launched in September of 1995 and I just kept adding lines as I found them.”

When the bank informed Urquhart it would eventually need her space, she began looking for a new location. It took her three years, and many disappointments before to find her current location at 508 Main St.

The building, originally built as a farm house in the 1820s, features seven full rooms, parking and a small but comfortable apartment upstairs. Before Women of Substance moved in, the building was occupied by the Damariscotta Montessori School.

Urquhart owns the building, which is not for sale. However, the store’s location is secure, she said. The next Women of Substance owner does not need to worry about moving.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Coastal Rivers (Conservation Trust) as a neighbor,” Urquhart said, “They are really a fine organization.”

From the day it opened, Women of Substance has stayed true to Urquhart’s vision. The business is dedicated to supplying quality clothing for customers who may not find their size anywhere else.

Urquhart said she has heard it said plus-sized people won’t pay more for quality clothing. That statement is incorrect, she said.

“They love higher quality clothing, and they will pay higher prices to get a product that lasts,” she said.

Women of Substance is not an exclusive, high-end boutique, but it sells quality products. The store is not a consignment shop or a thrift store, much to the surprise of some customers and the dismay of others.

“Some go ‘oh no, that’s full price’ and you get others who come in and go ‘oh, great new clothes!’” Urquhart said.

Women of Substance is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The store is celebrating its 27th “annibirthary” with a sale offering age related discounts up to 35% off. The sale continues until Saturday, Sept. 10.

For more information, call Women of Substance at 563-6809 or go to womenofsubstance.us.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

