Damariscotta Native Joins Bangor Savings

Bangor Savings Bank is proud to announce that Samantha Page, a longtime employee of Damariscotta Bank and Trust, has joined the bank as a rural mortgage development officer.

Page has been serving the banking needs of Lincoln County residents for over 30 years. She was born and raised in Damariscotta, the daughter of a local business owner. She is a member of the Lincoln County Board of Realtors and enjoys volunteering for the Lincoln County Food Insecurity Collection every holiday season.

Page is looking forward to continuing to serve her community in her role with Bangor Savings Bank. She is available to meet, by appointment, at her office, located at 100 Main St. in Damariscotta.

