Damariscotta Region Chamber to Celebrate 2021 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce will host its 2021 annual meeting and awards ceremony from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Sprague Point, 44A Sprague Road on the Damariscotta River in Nobleboro. Rain date is Thursday, Sept. 16.

The chamber invites businesses and members of the community to join in the festivities to honor and celebrate this year’s award recipients: Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick is being honored for Individual Community Service; LCTV is being honored for Organization Community Service; N.C. Hunt Lumber is being honored for Business Enhancement; and Jim Donovan, former CEO of LincolnHealth is being honored for Business Person of the Year.

The event will kick off with 45 minutes of music by Bobby Colwell and then delicious food stations prepared by this year’s caterer, Seacoast Catering & Lobster Bakes. The event is being held outdoors with a view of the Damariscotta River. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.

The ticket price for members is $30; $35 for non-chamber members. RSVP via email to info@damariscottaregion.com or call 563-8340.

